Murder of SP Angbashim: Why DPO Ahoada Division was redeployed

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Barely 21 days after resuming as the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Rivers State, Superintendent of Police, SP Zuokumor Richard, has been redeployed and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Adewale Nureni has taken over from him.

SP Zuokumor Richard was posted to head the Ahoada Division a day after the DPO, SP Bako Angbashim was murdered.

The late DPO was allegedly murdered by the Iceland Cult gang, led by one Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba, who has been declared wanted by both the State government and the Police.

As the hunt for the members of the killer gang members of SP Bako intensifies, sources close to the Police Command revealed that Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP) Adewale Nureni resumed duty yesterday, Friday 29th September,2023, as the new Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada Police Division.

Sources close to Command confided that the sudden replacement of Ahoada DPO may be due to the recent leakage of videos of arrested suspects (linked to the murder of SP Angbashim) undergoing interrogation. Video confessions of the suspects contain vital information that could sabotage further investigation and arrest of fleeing suspects.

We learned that the Police Authority in the state was displeased with the manner of videos of interrogation and open confessions of suspects, which can jeopardize the chances of arresting the fleeing prime target: Gift David Okpara aka 2Baba.

Recall that three days ago, two separate videos of Police Officers interrogating suspects linked to the killing of SP Angbashim surfaced online, a development security analyst criticized.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Emeka on September 9, 2023, announced the posting of Zuokumor Richard as the new DPO of the Ahoada Police Division.

When SP Richard resumed duty he had clear marching orders to arrest 2 Baba and his gang members as soon as possible. He was accompanied by a half unit of Mopol 48, a one-third unit of men from Mopol 19, a one-third unit of Mopol 56, and Tactical units to assume duty

On the latest development, The Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko was yet to respond to inquiries, but community sources said CSP Nureni assumed office on Friday, September 30, 2023.

On Wednesday, September 27, a 33-year-old Native Doctor and Chief Priest of an ancient deity who claimed to be from Sii Community in Khana local Government Council area of Ogoniland but had been residing in Ahoad for a long time was arrested.

The Native Doctor, allegedly the Charmer of 2Baba, and his gang have an N101m bounty on him by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State Police Command. The Charmer allegedly have prepared charms that have fortified 2 Baba and his gang to be immune to gunshots and evade arrests from security agencies.