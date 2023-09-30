Edo 2024: Factors that will guide who my successor will be – Obaseki

Saturday, September 30, 2023 10:31 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki has stated that it is not in his place to determine, appoint or anoint any candidate to succeed him.

The governor who disclosed this on Friday in Benin, however added that the process of seeking his successor must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion.

He said: “It is not in my place to now determine, appoint or anoint any successor. All I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion, because our goal is to keep Edo as one.

“For me, that is the only issue I understood that may be a problem and that should not stop us. The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and try to complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaign.”

Commenting on his relationship with his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, the Governor emphasized that he has nothing personal against him, adding that his focus is to keep Edo united and on path of growth.

According to him, “I have nothing personal against the Deputy Governor and never had. For me, the issues are very straightforward.”

 

 

 

