You are doing well, PSC coordinator hails CP Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The North-West Coordinator of Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Audu Mai Umar, has hailed Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel for his outstanding performance in crime-busting.

The PSC Coordinator gave the commendation to the Kano police boss during a courtesy visit in his office at the Kano State Police headquarters, Bompai.

“We in the Police Service Commission are aware of your outstanding performances, especially the initiative that led to the repentance of many thugs in Kano state,” said the PSC Coordinator.

Alhaji Audu Mai Umar further stated that, “we deemed it very necessary to visit you and congratulate you for your outstanding performances in the State.

“We in the Commission are aware of that, especially the groundbreaking approach that led to the repentance of many thugs who are terrorizing the State with thuggery and other social vices.

“The Police Service Commission (PSC) is an oversight and constitutional body responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Furthermore, the Police recruitment exercise will soon commence, therefore, we are seeking for the necessary support and cooperation. Lastly, we assure you of our maximum cooperation to reinforce the already existing cordial relationship. Thank you.”

In his response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel, stated that, “our August visitors in the month of September and respected members of Police Service Commission (PSC), Kano Office, you are welcome to Police Headquarters, Bompai-Kano.

“In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to protect life and property, we cannot do it alone or fold our hands seeing the early warning signs.

“It’s on this note, the Police Command is adopting the non-kinetic approaches by identifying and inviting some notorious thugs for constructive dialogue which resulted in this Police Command received so far a total of 222 repentant thugs in the State.

” Going forward, we are planning to organize a hang-out with these repentant thugs to show them a sense of belonging and also seek the consent of the Council of Ulama, Hisbah including other relevant stakeholders to also host them and engage them with some motivational talks.

“I must commend the leadership of the current Police Service Commission (PSC), by the Chairman, IGP Solomon E. Arase (rtd), and thank you for coming to partner with this Police Command. This visit which is a demonstration of love and care for police personnel and in our part our door is always open for you.”

The visit was concluded with the presentation of souvenir by the Commissioner of Police to the Coordinator, Police Service Commission (PSC), Kano Office to strengthen the partnership.