Uzodimma empowers 15,000 youths on digital skills today

… Receives Tech Governor of the year award

History will be made today as Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma empowers 15,000 youths on digital skills.

Five thousand youths had earlier been trained and empowered under an ambitious Skill-Up project that will involve the training and empowerment of 300,000 youths.

Apart from training the youths on digital literacy skills, they are exposed to acquire the 4th industrial revolution skills needed to align and fit into the evolving digital world.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba in a statement explained that the project is part of the shared prosperity agenda of the Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

He noted that “Imo is the first state in Nigeria to successfully equip the large number of young citizens with vital digital skills, thus getting them equipped and ready for today’s technology-driven world and economy. ”

According to him “the initiative to infuse Imo youths with digital skills is in line with the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA) 2022- 2026 so as to make the state the digital skills hub of Africa.”

He said the project is also aimed at curbing the menace of unemployment and insecurity.

Emelumba disclosed that the project is also an investment by Governor Uzodimma to create a future for the youths to enable them achieve success like Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction that the skills acquired by the 15,000 youths are in demand and top earning that will grant them financial freedom.

He listed the skills they were trained in to include digital marketing, Web and App Development, LAN Networking, Content Creation, Basic Data Analysis, Graphics Design, Programming, Cyber September, and Virtual Assistance among others.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has received ‘’TECH Governor of the YEAR’’ award from the Cohort 2 Skill-Up Imo Project graduates in appreciation of his initiatives for them.

The award was bestowed on him at the Government House, Owerri Imo State when the graduating students of the second batch of Skill-up Project organised by the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government Imo State came on a solidarity match.

Receiving the award, Governor Uzodimma thanked them sincerely for the honour and expressed delight receiving them.

He commended them for the enterprising spirit they have exhibited and commitment to be entrepreneurs within the digital Technological family.

He recalled that on assumption of office he promised that Imo youths must look different anywhere they are seen in the world and said he is making every effort to keep to the promise he made.

He reminded them of 15,000 youths who will be graduating on Wednesday and informed that he is already negotiating with the European Union and some Canadian companies that will absorb the Skill-Up graduates in the near future, noting that by December this year, 4,000 of them will be employed in Europe.

Governor Uzodimma assured that Government will pay all the expenses including the air-ticket to ensure that reasonable percentage of Imo youths say bye-bye to poverty.

He reiterated that his mission is to ensure that Imo youths become entrepreneurs, self-employed, bread winners of their families as a guarantee to prosperity in Imo State.

He thanked them for the wonderful march and acknowledged that what he saw today is a preliminary demonstration of what will happen on the day of their graduation.

“Empowerment day, a day all must remember in history, not that all that 15,000 youths will be graduating, but another 40,000 will be admitted.”

Uzodimma said that if Imo youths are strong, properly engaged and empowered, earning a living, it means Imo State is strong and prosperous. He enjoined them to be bold, courageous and proud to say they are from Imo State.

On a humorous note the Governor said: “If you are asked anywhere in the world who is your next of kin tell them it is Hope Uzodimma, if you are asked who is guarantor tell them it Hope Uzodimma.”

Presenting the prestigious award of “TECH GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD”, the Skill-Up Youths said that under the leadership of Governor Uzodimma, Imo State has witnessed a surge in Tech-related Initiatives and Investments.

They said he has actively promoted Tech-Driven Solutions to critical issues such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.