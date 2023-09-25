Supreme Court election petition documents intact, fire caused by electrical fault – Spokesman

Mr Festus Akande, the Spokesperson of the Supreme Court, has confirmed that the incident that occurred on Monday morning was caused by an electric fault. It only affected a chamber of the Apex Court, he added.

In the words of Akande, “the fire started around 7.30 am when some of the staff of the court were already within the premises. The staff on the ground were able to douse the fire with the fire equipment on ground.”

Akande assured Nigerians that the documents of cases in the court, particularly as it relates to the Presidential Election Petition appeal are all intact and that the fire will not affect the works of the Apex Court. “Only few books and stationery were affected”, he said.