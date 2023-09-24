Failure Not an Excuse for Insecurity in Nigeria – Army Boss Tells Troops

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Corps Commander Artillery (CCA) Major General Markus Kangye has charged the Nigerian troops not to see failure to bring down terrorism or kidnappers as excuse to insecurity in the country and for the wellbeing of the people there in.

The artillery commander made this known while speaking with officers during a familiarization visit to the Headquarters of 35 Artillery Brigade,Alamala Barracks in Abeokuta,Capital of Ogun. He charged them to respect the rule of law, remain loyal and uphold the tenets of military discipline and professionalism at all times.

While giving them messages from the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the CCA disclosed that the general has placed a high premium on the welfare of troops thereby proposed an affordable housing scheme programme for soldiers to boost their morale as well as to ensure they maintain high standard of fighting efficiency in all Nigerian Army Operation in order to get rid of all criminal elements in the country.

He also admonished them to shun all forms of unprofessional conducts, fraternizing with unauthorized persons that will bring unrest in the society.

In his words “As soldiers of Artillery, who are known for discipline, effective training and provision of the needed fire power support to all Nigerian Army operations, you need to be discipline which is among the core values of the Nigerian Army.

Shun all forms of unprofessional conducts, fraternizing with unauthorised persons especially during operations, that will bring unrest in the society and key into the command philosophy of the COAS , which to transform the Nigeria Army into a well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment”.

General Kangye further call on the troops to participate actively in all strata of training to enhance professionalism.

The CCA was welcomed by the commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Aminu.

Among the CCA’s entourage were the Acting Deputy Chief of Staff Training and Operations Headquarters NACA, Lt Col KI Babakura; Commanding Officer, Medical Inspection Room, NACA, Lt Col FM Okolo amongst others.