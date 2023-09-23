JusticeforBako: We’ll capture 2 Baba within two weeks – Police

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Scores of concerned sons and daughters of a Ekpeye ethnic nationality made up of Ahoada-East and Ahoada-West Local Government areas, today, staged a peaceful protest for justice for the late SP Bako Angbashim,DPO Ahoada Division.

The protesters marched from Isaac Boro Park to Police Headquarters,Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

They called for the liberation of Ekpeye land from the hands of armed cult gangs who have turned the area into a killing field. They also called for justice for the late SP Bako Angbashim, the gallant Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ahoada who was killed by a gang led by Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba.

The protesters asked the Police and security agencies to stop the killings in Ekpeye land and bring peace to the area.

One of the leaders of the group, Ugo Moses, accused the political leaders from the area of not doing anything to ensure security in the area.

“We are tired. We can longer sleep with our eyes closed. We can no longer do business and we are constantly living in fear. We are pledging 100 percent support to security agencies to rid Ekpeye land of criminals and criminal activities.We want justice. Please bring justice to the late SP Bako Angbashim”.

Responding a Deputy Commissioner of Police,Ade Adepoju who represented Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, assured that the killers of SP Bako Angbashim will be brought to justice within the next two weeks.

“We’re also very pained because SP Bako was one of our gallant and very efficient officers. We miss him very much. In this kind of operation he would have been one of the officers leading the team. We miss the great man and we’re very pained by the way he was murdered.If you can be pained like this, you can imagine how much we pained. We’ll get in two weeks.

” He had worked elsewhere like Bori and they’re all happy. We can assure you that we are doing everything possible to bring his killers to justice.”

Another protester said they cannot go home and they are forced to evacuate their families from their various communities.

The protesters were carrying placards with varying inscriptions like #Justice 4 SP Bako”,”Bring The Killers of SP Bako to Book”, Ekpeye Youths Are Against Killings”,”Peace is Priceless” among others.

Recall that SP Bako Angbashim DPO Ahoada Division was killed in an ambush in Odemude community in Ahoad-East by Iceland Cult group led by one Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba.

The gang dismembered his body and made a viral video of his remains mocking the late SP Bako while hailing their actions in triumph”.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara promised N100m bounty for who can provide information that will lead to the arrest him and his gang. Also the State Police Command added N1m bounty, adding up to N101m.

During the briefing of journalists by CP Emeka on Wednesday September 20, he announced that four members of the 2Baba cult gang were killed in a shoot out.Bako Angbashim, was killed on Friday night of September 8, 2023, in their hideout at Odemude Forest, Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

It was later revealed that the gang tricked him in believing that they were ready to surrender and embrace state pardon but only to lay an ambush for and killed him and his team.