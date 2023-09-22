Abia is clean ,no longer smelling ,Mrs Jonathan, former first lady declares

..,lauds Otti’s giant strides.

By: Sam Obinna Ibe/ Umuahia

The former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonatha,n has passed a vote of confidence on giant strides recorded so far by the Abia State Governor,Dr Alex Chioma Otti saying that Abia is clean and no longer is smelling under the Dr Alex Chioma Otti led Administration.

Mrs Patience Jonathan further commended Dr Otti for cleaning up the streets and freeing the streets of putrid stench which she said was associated with the state prior to assumption of office as Executive Governor by the banker turned politician.

The wife of Former President of Nigeria,Dr Goodluck Jonathan commended Governor Otti for doing well so far within the first one hundred days he took over as the fifth Executive Governor of Abia State.

Mrs. Jonathan disclosed this, Wednesday at Nvosi, Isiala ngwa South Local Government Area, country home of Governor Otti, when she stopped by on a courtesy visit, congratulated Gov Otti for cleaning up the state and freeing the streets of putrid stench, which had been the lot of the state prior to Otti’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

It could be recalled that the former first lady of Nigeria,Mrs Patience Jonathan has her maternal roots from Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, who hails from Rivers State and married to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, from Bayelsa State.

In a Press release issued by the Chief of Press Secretary to the Governor,Mr Kazie Uko made available to The News Magazine in Umuahia,the erstwhile First Lady described Governor Otti as her brother and mentor,”this is my home and I have come to visit my brother, my Governor in whom I’m well pleased”.

Continuing,”Mrs Jonathan said,”He is my mentor. When I was in government, he supported me as a brother. I have come to share experience with him and to tell him congratulations, well done.”

“Abia is our home. Any time, any day he calls me, I will be there for him. He is doing very, very well. He started well and I know he will end well.

“You can see that there is no dirt again in Abia State. You can see all the road works going on. You can drive around and and there is no dirt, no smell anywhere, you can breathe fresh air. That’s why I’m here to tell him, congratulations,” Mrs. Jonathan expressed with a tinge of nostalgia.

In his response, Abia State Governor,Dr Alex Otti thanked the former First Lady for visiting and sharing her experience in government with him.

“I want to thank her for this visit and for the very kind words. We have just started and the sky is not even our limit. I’m very happy that she found time to visit with me. My prayer is that God will continue to keep her, her family and her husband,” the Governor prayed.

Meanwhile,the member representing Umuahia North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano in the National Assembly, Hon Obi Aguocha and some members of Abia State Executive Council joined the Governor to receive the former Nigeria’s first lady,Mrs Patience Goodluck Jonathan.