Revealed! How murdered university student Blessing Karami escaped death many times

By Nehru Odeh

Blessing Karami, the university student, who had been declared missing on September 11, was found dead in a bush on Wednesday 20 September in Karmo District of the Federal Capital Territory.

The decomposed body of the 26 year old student of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, was found after frantic efforts by relatives, friends and security personnel to locate her alive proved abortive.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the nation, her family and community. The circumstances surrounding her death remain shrouded in mystery, leaving her loved ones grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

Her boyfriend , Aminu, who was the closest person to Blessing at the Commercial Plaza where she worked before her death has been arrested and is currently helping the police with their investigations. Aminu is being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

It was reported that Aminu and Blessing were scheduled for a meeting before she went missing.

It would be recalled that Blessing was last seen on September 11, after he boarded a taxi home from her place of work in Garki, Abuja, leaving the office before closing time with her office key.

However, while police investigation is ongoing it is instructive to note that Blessing was not only vibrant but active on Facebook. Often times she celebrated her friends on her page.

She described herself as “Lover of God, Foodie and CEO @ Karami Makeover.

She had more 5000 followers on Facebook, while she followed 252 people. Her last post on Facebook was on August 31, when she shared a memory and celebrated one

Sam Nas.

“Happy birthday Sam of the most high

Wish you bigger and better things life can offer,” Blessing posted.

On July 27, as though she had a premonition of her death, she posted a popular quote from the Bible: “I decree and declare Jeremiah 29:11

Over my life now and always 🙏”

In the New International Version, NIV, of the Bible, Jeremiah 29: 11 reads : “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Still, on her Facebook page on July 16, she also revealed that she narrowly escaped death in an accident on a journey to Abuja. She didn’t disclose where she was coming from nor the exact place where the accident occurred.

However, she posted the photos of the badly damaged car she was in when the accident occurred. According to her, she escaped unhurt.

Blessing also disclosed that that was the the third time, the devil had been plotting his evil and devilish against her but he kept failing.

She wrote; “On my way back to Abuja and this happened Uhmmm all I saw was God’s grace upon my life, concerning me the devil has failed again am a VICTOR.this is the 3rd time the devil has been plotting his evil and devilish plans over me but he keeps failing(oga devil try dey rest abeg you don to do 🙄) thank you lord 🙏🥹🙌your chosen one came out with no scratch and so with everyone in the car.lord I AM WHO YOU SAY I AM cuz AM A CHILD OF GOD🤗🙌”

Blessing’s gruesome murder remains shrouded in mystery. And an unidentified person called Genesis telling him that her sister’s body was in a certain place, whereas it was not. The question then, who was that mysterious caller and why did he keep shifting location.

It would be recalled that when her elder brother Genesis Moses Karami heard that she had been missing, he relocated to Abuja from Kaduna to help in the search for her.

According to The Whistler, “Karami was also at the station explaining to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), that on Tuesday evening when he left the station, he received a strange call giving details about the sister’s body but it turned out to be false.

“’The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing,” the brother had explained to the police.

“According to Karami, after he kept trying to contact the DPO and it was not going through, he had to go to the police station at Karmo, but upon reaching there with a group of policemen, the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing locations until they got tired.