Orelope-Adefulire celebrates First Lady Remi Tinubu on 63rd birthday

Thursday, September 21, 2023 4:38 pm


Remi Tinubu

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu


Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, has warmly congratulated First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 63rd birthday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Orelope-Adefulire described Senator Tinubu as an inspirational, compassionate, and visionary leader.

She also noted Senator Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria and unwavering support for the President, highlighting her invaluable role in providing the nation with the right leadership.

“Senator Tinubu’s motherly disposition, characterized by warmth and compassion, has left a lasting impact on many Nigerians. Her commitment to the welfare and well-being of Nigerians is commendable. She has over the years become a symbol of hope and inspiration to many,” said Orelope-Adefulire.

She also commended Senator Tinubu’s contribution to the success and political strides of the President and passion for the SDGs as a lifelong advocate of inclusion, equality and the fight against poverty.

“The First Lady’s unwavering commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a shining example for Nigeria’s future. Her advocacy for sustainable development, gender equality, and social inclusion aligns with the global agenda for a better world. Her efforts in the promotion of education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation have significantly advanced the SDGs in Nigeria,” Orelope-Adefulire said.

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire

The Presidential Aide added that the First Lady’s vision, determination, and leadership qualities have continued to inspire many Nigerians, especially women in leadership roles.

“As the First Lady, she has made a remarkable impact on Nigeria, consistently demonstrating her commitment to the nation’s betterment. Her motherly disposition has endeared her to many, as she has consistently shown care and concern for Nigerians’ well-being. Her kindness and compassion have touched countless lives, making her a beacon of hope and support for the nation.

“As the First Lady celebrates this milestone, I wish her good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of Nigeria.

“Senator Tinubu’s legacy of service and leadership will continue to inspire women and Nigerians in general in the strive for a better nation and a more sustainable world,” she concluded

