Kano tribunal ruling: Governor Yusuf calms supporters, heads to appeal court

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Wednesday night, rejected the ruling of Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting at High Court, Miller Road, Bompai, which nullified his election.

Governor Yusuf who addressed journalists at Africa House, Government House, Kano, through a state broadcast, said already, he has directed his legal team to appeal the judgement.

Recalling how he won the election with a wide margin, Governor Yusuf faulted the judgement of the tribunal, describing it as human error which must be corrected through further legal means.

He said the judgement will not in any way dampen his spirit in ensuring dispensarion of democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Governor Yusuf, however, called on his supporters and members of the New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP) to remain law abiding, and go about their normal businesses, while the case goes on at the appellate court.