Governor Namadi approves posting of 3 new permanent  secretaries, redeploys 3 others

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi has approved the posting of three newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and the redeployment of three others.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila.

According to the Statement, Muhammad K. Dagaceri, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Administration and Finance, office of the Secretary to the State Government was moved to the Directorate of Establishment, office of the Head of the Civil Service; Muhammad B. Muhammad, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government was redeployed to Ministry of Commerce and Industries; while Ibrahim Adamu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industries was moved to Ministry for Local Government.

The Statement further stated that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Nura Muhammad Ubayi was posted to the Directorate of Administration and Finance, office of the Secretary to the State Government; and Dr. Abdullahi Haruna was posted to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The statement said the process of handing and taking over should be with immediate effect.