Uzodimma flags off distribution of items for 2022 flood victims in Imo

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has flagged off the distribution of items for those affected by the 2022 flood disaster in parts of the State.

He did on Tuesday under the federal government’s 2023 Special National Economic and Livelihood Interventions for the 2022 Flood Affected Persons and the Most Vulnerable in Imo State.

The intervention covers the three zones of the State – Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri – and the Governor carried out the flag-off at Amakohia, Orlu Road in Owerri North Local Government Area.

Performing the ceremony, Governor Uzodimma thanked the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the several interventions in support of the victims of the flood disaster in Imo and other places.

He recounted how the flood and erosion destroyed peoples homes and farms and in the process left many citizens stranded with untold hardship.

Governor Uzodimma however reminded the audience of how President Tinubu, on assumption of office, promised to create prosperity for all and cushion hardships in the country, saying that the government has continued to do so through her positive economic policies.

“The President has done a lot to ameliorate the difficulties resulting from the fuel subsidy removal,” he said, and thanked him for everything he has done for the people.

The Governor described the Special Interventions to cushion the effects of the flood menace on the people as a wonderful idea.

He reiterated that “the government and people of Imo State are grateful to President Tinubu and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with the Imo State Emergency Management Agency (ISEMA) for a thorough job.”

He charged all involved in the allocation and distribution of the items to ensure that they are received by those they are meant for.

Governor Uzodimma requested the security agencies to support the NEMA and SEMA to ensure no excuses are given for failure during the distribution.

He asked the beneficiaries to appreciate the federal government and particularly Mr. President on other policies meant to revive the economy and shore up the value of the Naira.

Earlier in his message read by the NEMA Southeast Coordinator, the Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said that “the Special National Economic Interventions was for the vulnerable and people most affected in the 2022 flood disaster.”

He appealed to the beneficiaries to put items to proper use and resist the temptations of selling them.

Items distributed include; food items, sewing machines, water pump, rice seedlings, liquid fertilizers, pesticide and others.