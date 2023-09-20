Kano plans big for international peace day

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 12:21 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state government is planning big for this year’s International Peace Day holding on September 21.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye has also reiterated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s determination towards ensuring peace, order, and security of lives and property of residents in the state.

Dantiye made this known when he received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib.

A Statement by the Director, Special Duties, Ministry of Information, Sani Abba Yola, indicated that Dantiye has stated that the state government is committed towards ensuring peace and tranquility in the state.

Dantiye explained that, “it is the duty of every government to provide security and protect the lives and property of the citizens. The state government would do everything possible in building and promoting peace in the state.”

He promised to support the Committee to organize a successful International Peace Day which is observed globally to strengthen the ideas of people on peaceful co-existence.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Hisham Habib, said the Committee is mandated to organize International Peace Day in the state as well as the launching of Peace Magazine scheduled to hold on September 21, 2023.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Babangida Mahmuda Biyamusu thanked Dantiye for the support and cooperation being given the Committee to achieve the desired objectives.

(Dantiye receiving briefings from the Committee)

