Oyebanji Urges Police to Unravel  Mysteries Surrounding Mohbad’s Death

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 1:26 pm


Mohbad

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged police authorities to unravel the mysteries surrounding the death of fast rising music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba ( aka Mohbad).

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the minimum the country owes the deceased and his family is justice, which he said could only come through a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to his death as well as various revelations that came out thereafter.

Governor Oyebanji spoke on Tuesday just as Ekiti youths plan to hold a procession in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital to mourn the late Singer and demand justice for him.

Describing Mohbad as a talented singer, who at 27 had already carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with several hit songs to his credit, Governor Oyebanji said the death of the singer at the peak of his career and the circumstances surrounding it are highly regrettable.

While extending condolences to   members of the late singer’s  immediate and extended families as well as his fans worldwide, the Ekiti State Governor urged the Nigeria Police to investigate the death and ensure that justice is done.

“Our condolences to the family and fans of the late singer, Mohbad. We feel their pains at this crucial moment and join other well- meaning Nigerians to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death”, the  statement added.

 

 

