Kano govt sponsors 158 students to 5 states on exchange programme

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh /Kano

Kano state government has sponsored the first batch of 158 secondary school students to five states under the Students Exchange Programme (SEP).

The bebeficiaries scaled through examination and interview conducted by the state Ministry of Education on August 19, 2023.

They are among the students between the ages of 10 and 13 years, willing to enroll into Exchange Programme Schools, in the 19 northern states of the federation and the Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment Kano State Ministry of Education Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, indicated that the first batch of the successful candidates and some old students were tranported to Katsina, Borno, Benue, Jigawa and Kebbi states on Sunday, to commence the programme.

According to the statement, second batch of the students under the programme are also expected to be conveyed to the remaining northern states on Wednesday.

It further disclosed that the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has provided all the required support towards ensuring success of the programme.