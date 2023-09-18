Kano govt sponsors 158 students to 5 states on exchange programme

Kano govt sponsors 158 students to 5 states on exchange programme

Monday, September 18, 2023 2:20 pm


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh /Kano

Kano state government has sponsored the first batch of 158 secondary school students to five states under the Students Exchange Programme (SEP).

The bebeficiaries scaled through examination and interview conducted by the state Ministry of Education on August 19, 2023.

They are among the students between the ages of 10 and 13 years, willing to enroll into Exchange Programme Schools, in the 19 northern states of the federation and the Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment Kano State Ministry of Education Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, indicated that the first batch of the successful candidates and some old students were tranported to Katsina, Borno, Benue, Jigawa and Kebbi states on Sunday, to commence the programme.

According to the statement, second batch of the students under the programme are also expected to be conveyed to the remaining northern states on Wednesday.

It further disclosed that the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has provided all the required support towards ensuring success of the programme.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dantiye received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib 25 mins ago

    Kano plans big for international peace day
    Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt 2 hours ago

    Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang
    The state commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiru Idris, receiving the award from Tijani Abdulkareem 2 hours ago

    Again, Kogi wins fiscal transparency, accountability award
    Gov Oyebanji and WEMABOD team 2 hours ago

    Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development
    Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening 4 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement
    4 hours ago

    Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead
    President BolaTinubu addressed the 78th UN General Assembly  5 hours ago

    At UN, President Tinubu, advocates sanctions for companies, persons smuggling arms, minerals out of Africa
    15 hours ago

    Obasanjo, Obadide and Obajoko: A Tale of Tradition, Attrition and Perdition