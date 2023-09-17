Cross buys his way into BBNaija All Stars Final

By Nehru Odeh

Cross has bought his way into BBNaija All Stars Final. This happened in the afternoon of Sunday September 16 2023 after Biggie had put up immunity from eviction, among other items, for sale.

Though Cross finally bought it with Moniepoint coins after so much horse trading, it didn’t come easy. While most of the male housemates supported him by giving him their Moniepoint coins he still needed Baye’s for him to scale through.

It became dramatic when Cross went into the Diary Room and told Biggie that he already had the Moniepoint coins with which to buy his immunity, adding that Baye had agreed to support him.

Biggie later invited Baye and asked her whether she had agreed to support Cross with her Moniepoint coins. Baye later told Biggie to give more time to rethink.

Though Baye volunteered to give him Cross her Moniepoint coins initially, she later changed her mind when it dawned on her that Cross nominated her for possible eviction two weeks ago.

The house was later divided into two camps. While one camp majorly made up of the male housemates tried to convince Baye to part with her Moniepoint coins, the other camp, chiefly made up of the female housemates discouraged Baye from doing so, saying it was a game.

Alex finally saved Cross by offering him her Moniepoint coins, which gave him the power to buy his immunity. However, before Alex gave Cross her Moniepoint coins, she had warned him never to tell anyone that she supported him.

That immunity indeed gave Cross automatic qualification for the final, since the housemates have just two weeks left in the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.

Since Cross is already immuned from possible eviction this week, that means he is already in the final.