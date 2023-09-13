Kogi guber: ADC’s Abejide takes campaigns to Kwara

Richard Elesho

Candidate of the African Democractic Congress, ADC, in the imminent November 11, Kogi governorship election, Hon. Leke Abejide has taken his campaigns to neighbouring Kwara to woo Kogites residing in the state. He led a delegation of his core supporters to Kogi indigenes resident in Kwara state on Tuesday, in a bid to dialogue with them and canvass for their support.

The party flag bearer while addressing the crowd asked them to reject the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Usman Ododo stressing that “Ododo is Governor Bello’S Third term agenda.”

Leke, who dispelled criticism of being a sectional candidate, said he has no ethnic agenda, assured the people that his victory would unite and develop the state better.

He thanked them host for being good ambassadors of Kogi in Kwara State, affirmed that Kogi state is blessed with various natural and mineral resources in commercial quantity. He promised to ensure the judicious use of the resources for the benefit of the state and its people both at home and abroad.

“Governor Bello is planning 3rd term agenda through Ododo’s candidacy. We have it on good authority that Bello has secured arrangement with Ododo, who will be giving him some percentage of the state allocation after he leaves the office.”

Leke said Ododo supervised the screening of local government and state workers as Auditor General and has been using the outcome of the screening to embezzle money for the governor.

He, however, stressed that he would repay the state in a better way if he was elected, “I will never be ungrateful to you Kogites. You have suffered so much, and you have endured so much for 8 years. I intend to wipe your tears away.

“I urge you to reject Ododo. Let this election be a movement. Let it go one way. Use your PVC, and use me as a point of contact to drive them away.

“I want to restructure Kogi. The November 11 election is not about party but who can fix the state; and I will fix Kogi”

The ADC candidate also said he would not wait for the federal government before he fixed the federal roads in the state. “I will open the roads 18 meters wid. If the FG like let them reimburse the state or not. My joy will be that my people have good roads to ply.”

Abejide also urged the people of the state to judge him by his unprecedented achievement as a federal Lawmaker of Yagba constituency, stating he planned to reciprocate such performance at the state level, “I am going to Lugard house. I need your votes to carry me over the hub and throw me inside Lugard house.

“I will reciprocate my free education policies in the state as well as my achievements as a federal lawmaker. I have earmarked N1billion interest free loan for women of the state.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of ADC campaign council, Chief Shola Ojo, said they were in Ilorin to seek the support of Kogi indigenes for the ADC candidate.

Representatives of Igala, Ebira, and Okun extraction in Kwara said the large turnout was an indication that the ADC candidate is well accepted in their midst. They stressed that his good deeds were well known to them, and they would support him to get to Lugard house so that he could reciprocate such gestures across the state.