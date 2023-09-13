Fantasising About Global High-Ranking for Nigeria’s Public Varsities

JGN Onyekpe

The authorities of many universities in Nigeria are today obsessed with the aspirations for high-ranking by metropolitan bodies. These bodies determine the parameters without any inputs from Nigeria and the rest of the Global South. However, one major point that no one can afford to disparage is that many of the parameters and criteria used for the ranking of universities are academic, as it should be. This means, in fact, that academic staff and their primary functions as teachers, researchers, and consultants, and the level of infrastructure and facilities in place for academic work are critical in the ranking of the universities.

Therefore, the fundamental questions are: How far can varsity teachers and researchers in Nigeria go, how much can they contribute as their universities aspire, as they do, pessimistically and unassuredly , to be ranked among the world’s best universities where many teachers and researchers are eleemosynary scavengers? Without food, housing, healthcare, transportation, light, water, etc, how much can varsity teachers and researchers contribute? With slave incomes and stagnant wage policy regimes, with inequitable and criminally poor internal reward system, and without research grants and facilities, what can they contribute?

Nigerian varsities should aspire to be counted among the best in the world or in Africa at least. The varsities should focus on global visibility.

Indeed, but varsity authorities must ensure that the preconditions are in place, first and foremost. The aspirations would remain mere phantasias and daydreams for as long as the varsity authorities and the government treat teachers and researchers and other categories of varsity staff as apes and the early man of the Olduvai gorge, Tanzania.

It is time varsity authorities in Nigeria repented of their numerous heinous sins in their internal dealings with their staff! They should not only repent and rapidly become new creatures, that everything may become truly new; they should dismantle the fence on which they sit and watch as spectators while ASUU engages the government in its patriotic struggle to save university education, by attracting more funds for the authorities themselves, not ASUU, to manage.

University authorities and the government should hold the bull by the horns and put the horse before the cart, by lifting up varsity staff from their current conditions as beasts of burden, and then address the problems of poor funding, diversion of the little that is provided, and inadequate infrastructure and facilities. Only then can the varsity leaders be cured of their somnambulism in their aspirations; only then can the varsities be said to be truly ready for ranking.

J G Nkem Onyekpe, fhsn.

University of Lagos, Akoka.