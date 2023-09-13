7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue Set to Illuminate Path to Sustainable Development in Africa

7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue Set to Illuminate Path to Sustainable Development in Africa

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 1:16 pm


7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue

7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue

The Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is gearing up to host the highly-anticipated 7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue (BFD) on October 5th, 2023, at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue has become a marquee event, drawing luminaries from diverse sectors, to tackle pivotal issues surrounding sustainable development in Africa. This year, the event takes on even greater significance as it zooms in on the transformative potential of Economic, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies in advancing sustainable development.

Themed ‘Advancing Sustainable Development in Africa: Unleashing the Power of Environmental, Social, Governance Strategies for Impact, this year’s Breakfast Dialogue aspires to bring together an eclectic mix of leaders representing various sectors, all poised to engage in a deep dive into how ESG principles can be leveraged to propel the sustainable development of organisations and, consequently, Africa’s broader sustainable development agenda.
Osayi Allie, CEO of ACT Foundation, underscored the significance of this event, remarking, “The 7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue promises to be a game-changer, offering a unique platform for leaders in the public, private, and social sectors to decode the immense potential that Economic, Social, and Governance principles hold for organisations of various scales. Effective implementation of ESG practices by African institutions can make a monumental contribution to achieving sustainable development across the continent.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, West Africa, Mondelez International, will take centre stage to share her profound insights on this pivotal subject. She will be joined by an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Marilyn Obaisa-Osula, Associate Director, ESG and Sustainability Services, KPMG; Dr. Eugene Itua, CEO of Natural Eco Capital; Tendai Matika, Manager of the Global Reporting Initiative, Africa; and Mudrakat Alabi-Macfoy, Head of Sustainability and Circularity at Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).
One of the day’s highpoints will be the unveiling of the finalists and winners of the 2023 ACT Foundation Changemakers Innovation Challenge. These exceptional individuals and organisations will secure grant funding and technical support from ACT Foundation, empowering them to amplify their innovative solutions and projects within targeted communities.
Interested participants can click here to register for the virtual session.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ikwerre local government Chairman, Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, cross section of Motorcycles 1 min ago

    Insecurity in Rivers: Operation of Tricycles banned in Ikwerre LGA
    University of Lagos: hostels shut down over COVID-19 2 hours ago

    Fantasising About Global High-Ranking for Nigeria’s Public Varsities
    Leke Abejide 2 hours ago

    Kogi guber: ADC’s Abejide takes campaigns to Kwara
    3 hours ago

    Judges and Justices as Counsels in Election Litigation  Suits Before Them
    Gov. Sule speaks at the event in Keana 3 hours ago

    Nasarawa: Gov. Sule Takes Palliatives Distribution to Three LGAs
    Rivers State Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC parades 10 suspects for oil theft, exhibits. 3 hours ago

    Rivers NSCDC parades 10 Suspects for oil theft, impounds 9 vehicles, 28,225 litres of AGO
    5 hours ago

    Kogi guber: At last, Awoniyi joins APC
    President Tinubu participates at G20 opening ceremony 6 hours ago

    G-20 participation, a testament to Tinubu’s strong leadership, acknowledged by world leaders -Lagos Chamber of Commerc