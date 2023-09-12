President Tinubu mourns victims of boat accidents in Niger, Adamawa

President Tinubu mourns victims of boat accidents in Niger, Adamawa

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 2:51 pm


Boat accident in Adamawa, Niger

Boat accident in Niger. Daily Trust photo

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State and Gurin village, in Fufore LGA of Adamawa State, which tragically claimed many lives, including several children.

While expressing solidarity with the governments and people of Niger and Adamawa States as they swiftly mobilized emergency response teams and volunteers to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the incidents, the President wishes a most speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Furthermore, President Tinubu demands a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the nation.

The President directs various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

President Tinubu underscores his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructs a comprehensive review of safety measures and a strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

The President assures the affected families and communities of government’s continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

 

