UNICEF constructs pharma grade warehouse in Kano

Saturday, September 9, 2023 8:39 pm


Kano state Commissioner of Health studying the project document with Eleana, UNICEF Project Coordinator

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has concluded arrangements to construct a world- class pharma grade warehouse at the Drug and Medical Consumables Supply Agency (DMCSA).

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf has already presented documents of the land to UNICEF.

UNICEF, in collaboration with Federal Government, is carrying out the project
in an effort to support Kano state government in boosting the healthcare delivery services.

Speaking while handing over of the site to the UNICEF team, at the premises DMCSA, Dr. Labaran Yusuf said, “the project is a dream the state is waiting for long to realize.”

He stated that the UNICEF has already mobilized their team to the state for the commencement of the project, adding that the site for the project is located at the DMCSA headquarters within Kano metropolis.

Dr. Labaran maintained that enhancing and turning around the healthcare system of the state is part of the blueprint and campaign promises of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to him, “improvement in the supply of drugs to all public health facilities that are qualitative, adequate and affordable to the teeming populace of the state is a systematic step towards achieving the blueprint of His Excellency in the health sector.”

Dr. Labaran Yusuf commended UNICEF for bringing the project to the state and assured them of total cooperation of the state government and continued working relationship aimed at having improved healthcare system for the betterment of the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the DMCSA, Pharm. Gali Sule, explained that, “this is a concept of the Federal Ministry of Health which wants every state of the federation to have at least one pharma grade standard warehouse.”

He said, “the warehouse is meant for the storage of pharmaceutical products and other specialized products that require special storage condition. Pharma grade has all the necessary requirements needed for the storage of drugs with required temperature and condition.”

The Director-General also stated that, “it is a joint project, where Kano State is partnering development partners through Federal Ministry of Health.”

Pharm. Gali, who expressed delight for the project added that, “the project will aid the Agency to achieve its mandates of sourcing and supplying quality drugs that are adequate and affordable to all public healthcare facilities.”

He maintained that, “the importance of the pharma grade warehouse cannot be overemphasized, because there is need for maintaining the quality of drugs throughout their storage period. The project is worthy and timely because it will help for the storage of pharmaceutical products like thermolabile that needs to be stored at the temperature between 2° to 8°.”

In her remarks, the UNICEF Project Coordinator, Lourdes Eleana, said they were in Kano to upgrade the medical store of the DMCSA.

She stated that they proposed to upgrade 22 warehouses in 21 states of Nigeria, “and Kano is one of them.”

She further stated that they commenced with handing over process of the warehouses to be upgraded, assuring that the entire project will be completed in December 2023.

According to Eleana, owing to the population size of Kano state, the project will benefit its people immensely because pharma grade standard warehouse will keep the drugs in a better condition and safer to use.

 

