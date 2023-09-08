NDDC appointment: Edo oil and gas communities threaten to shut down exploration, reject appointee

NDDC appointment: Edo oil and gas communities threaten to shut down exploration, reject appointee

Friday, September 8, 2023 6:03 pm


The protesters against NDDC

By Jethro Ibileke

There is palpable tension at Ugu communities of Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State, as the people have threatened to stop oil and gas exploration in their communities, over alleged “incessant marginalisation” in appointment by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is even as they issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the withdrawal or the immediate reversal the appointment of the state representative on the Board of the NDDC, Patrick Asowieren, because his nomination is not their wish.

The people, in a petition addressed to the Chairman of Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, accused the NDDC of undermining and oppressing the oil and gas communities in the State.

According to them, “The reason Edo State is called a member of NDDC is the oil the gas community which are not well-represented on the appointment of NDDC.

“Edo State has the largest gas deposit in the whole of West Africa. It is sited in Oben, in Orhionmwon local government area.

We are demanding the immediate reversal of the nomination of Hon. Patrick Asowieren as member of the board of NDDC. Hon. Asowieren’s nomination is not the wish of the people. Hon. Asowieren’s nomination is not in compliance with the provision of section 12(1) of the NDDC (Establishment) Act 2000.

“The aforementioned Act clearly stated that the nominee for the position of any state representative shall be an indigene of oil producing area. The said Hon. Asowieren is not an indigene of oil producing area of Edo State.

“We are calling on Mr. President to do the needful and withdraw the nomination of Hon. Asowieren with immediate effect. We are giving a 48 hours ultimatum else we shall stop the exploration of gas and oil in our communities.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Tinubu meets Nigerians in India 6 hours ago

    President Tinubu meets Nigerians in India
    7 hours ago

    Strengthening Nigeria-India ties is a win-win for all
    Afolabi Ghandi Laoye 8 hours ago

    12 fresh facts on Laoye, the RCCG pastor turned traditional ruler 
    Tony Ejiogu 11 hours ago

    Imo Guber: 7 Takeaways from Tony Ejiogu’s Rebuilding Agenda for Imo
    Professor Osinbajo in Kenya 12 hours ago

    Climate Summit: Why Osinbajo Called for Quick Global Financial Architecture
    Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) 13 hours ago

    Tribunal upholds Yayi’s election victory in Ogun West
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara putting on PPE while Commissioner for Works, Alabo George Kelly watches during the flag off of Elelenwo Internal Roads on Thursday 14 hours ago

    100 days in Office: No reason to lower momentum of development in Rivers- Fubara
    16 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Awoniyi dumps PDP