Tribunal orders for Rerun Senatorial Election in Kogieast

The National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Lokoja has annulled the victory of the senator representing Kogi East, Jibrin Isah Echocho of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and ordered for a rerun in 94 polling units.

Justice K.A. Orjiako, Chairman of the tribunal, who delivered the judgment on the petition brought before it by Dr Victor Adoji, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), agreed with the prayers of Adoji.

Adoji, had through his Counsel, Mr Johnson Usman (SAN), challenged the return of Jibrin Isah on the ground that elections were cancelled in some polling units where the PVCs collected were more than the margin of Isah’s win.

The petitioner had pleaded with the tribunal to annul the election of Isah and ordered for a supplementary election in the affected 94 polling units in the senatorial district.

Delivering a unanimous Judgement of the Tribunal on Tuesday, Justice K.A. Orjiako agreed with the submission of Usman SAN and annuled Isah’s victory and ordered for the withdrawal of his certificate of return.

“Since the PVCs collected in the 94 polling units is 59,730, while the margin of win is 26,922 votes, the Returning Officer ought to have declared the election inconclusive without making a return.

“Consequently, this honourable Tribunal hereby granted the reliefs sought by the Petitioners. We also set aside the Certificate of Return issued to Jibrin Isah.

“The tribunal hereby also order INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the affected polling units where election did not hold or cancelled in order to determine the winner, ” justice Orjiako declared.

