Kogi rooting for Tinubu/Shettima, Gov. Bello says as he flags off APC campaign

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello on Sunday flagged off the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential/National and state Assembly campaign in Anyingba, Kogi East where he assured of an outstanding outing at the forthcoming polls.

The governor made his remarks amidst loud cheers from mammoth supporters of the party and asserted that what the APC has displayed at Kogi East’s rally is oneness.

He acknowledged that aside from that party supporters attended the party on their own volition out of their love and dedication coupled with their desire for dividends of democracy, Bello said that party bigwigs and stakeholders from the eastern region were fully on the ground to deliver APC from across the board.

Bello who presented all the candidates in Kogi East to the cheering crowd reiterated that Alh. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Mr Kassim Shettima remained the presidential/Vice Presidential candidate the state was rooting for. He said the Kogi state APC was committed to coming up with the highest percentage amongst the entire 36 states for the Presidential, Senatorial/HOR and State Assembly elections.

“In 2019 you delivered 100% because you are trustworthy people and I believe this time similar feet would be repeated across the board,” the governor stressed.

The governor pointed out that such a result would give Kogi state a vintage advantage to demand certain dividends from the central government after its emergence. He urged party supporters to reach out to their families, friends and associates to vote again for the ruling APC.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Deputy Director General, Kogi State Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council and Deputy Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Alfa Momoh Rabiu thanked the governor for giving a level playing ground for the emergence of credible candidates which has made the campaign council’s work easy.

He affirmed that all the candidates presented by the APC for the general polls were generous, popular and acceptable noting that the party structure would galvanize support for them and guarantee their victory.

Sen. Jibrin Echocho, Senatorial candidate of Kogi East in his goodwill message said governor Bello’s developmental strides in Kogi East have done 80% of their campaign work while the remaining 20% was for each candidate to work on their interpersonal relationships and acceptable with the electorate.