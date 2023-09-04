Ecobank Remodels Branches For Enhanced Customer Experience And Service Delivery

Admiralty Way, Lekki; Ajose Adeogun, V.I; Maitama, Abuja; Aba Road, Port Harcourt and seven others already wear new look, Ecobank Nigeria has started the remodeling of its branches across the country. This effort will see the bank turn its existing banking halls into modern smart banking arenas designed to offer a cozy experience to customers and other stakeholders of the bank who visit the branches.

Speaking on the branch transformation exercise, Titi Olarinde , Head, Branch Network, Ecobank Nigeria Limited said it is a deliberate and strategic decision of the bank to ensure that customers transact seamlessly in an environment where they are happy to come to everyday whilst providing the best banking experience for them and our staff. She said the remodeled branches are equipped with fully functional digital service points, new ATMs, solar power for uninterrupted 24/7 electricity and other facilities for an enhanced customer experience.

She disclosed that for the first phase, the bank has earmarked 50 branches across the nation for the redesign exercise and they will be delivered before end of the year. 10 of these branches such as: Ajose Adeogun, Ikotun, Iju and Admiralty branches in Lagos; Jabi, Garki Area 8 and Maitama in Abuja; Murtala Mohammed Way, Kano; Benin Sapele Road, Benin-City and Aba Road in Port Harcourt have been completed and are already open to customers.

“For us as a bank, we decided to redesign and give our branches a new look and feel to tell the story of who we are as a pan African banking institution. The comprehensive renewal affects the ambience, aesthetics, internal and exterior branding of the branches. To complement the new look, the signages are also being completely changed or refurbished. We believe the remodeled branches will reflect the personality and values of the brand, raise the bar of customer experience and service delivery to our existing and prospective customers as well as all stakeholders. Visit any of our branches in Ajose Adeogun, Ikotun, Iju and Admiralty branches in Lagos; Jabi, Garki Area 8 and Maitama in Abuja; Murtala Mohammed Way, Kano; Benin Sapele Road, Benin-City and Aba Road in Port Harcourt and have a feel of the locations already completed and opened to customers”. She stated.

Mrs. Olarinde concluded by saying that the various innovative projects by the bank in recent times are targeted at making it the most preferred financial institution in the country.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group. Ecobank Nigeria offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to its Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking clients at over 200 branches and 60,000 Xpress Point agency locations in Nigeria.