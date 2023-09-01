Jubilation as Rivers CP decorates ASP 913 promoted from Inspector rank

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has decorated 913 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who were newly promoted from Inspectors rank.

CP Nwonye while decorating the ASPs warned them to shun corruption or any other act that will be inimical to the image of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Rivers Police Boss also advised the newly promoted officers to be professional in the discharge of their duty and dealings with the public, urging them not to indulge themselves in Civil matters.

CP Emeka thanked the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetekun and Chairman of Police Service Commission(PSC) IGP(retired) Solomon Arase’s recommendation and subsequent approval recommendation.

ASP Jacob Chidiebere who gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the promoted ASP thanked the IGP, the Chairman of Police Service Commission and the Commissioner of Police for finding them worthy of the promotion.

Our Correspondent reports that there was jubilation among the promoted officers’ families and friends.