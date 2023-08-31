Thai business men woo Imo State for partnership

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has assured a business group from Thailand wooing his government for partnership of his intention to thoroughly scrutinise and analyse their proposal to see areas of common interest to both parties.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance, Tuesday night when he received the group in audience at the Government House Owerri.

Responding to a series of proposals from businessmen from Thailand, the Governor thanked them for the interest they have shown in Imo State and for the boldness to partner with the State.

He noted that Imo needs genuine business partners and that all the areas of interest highlighted in their proposal would be looked into.

Governor Uzodimma however told them that “there is a need to sit down with you, workout areas of most pressing demands for the State and come out with a template that will guarantee a win-win situation.”

In their different presentations, the leaders of the team and President of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organization of Thailand, Dr. Lloyd Nwafor, Dr. Weerapan Thangma, President of Maejo University Chang Miag Thailand and Dr. Supachai Keowsiri, Project Director, Tupac Consultancy, they said came to seek possible areas of partnership and collaboration with the State government.

They also talked about possible partnerships in areas such as oil and gas, renewable energy, rubber estate development, and agriculture, all targeted at improving the economy and well-being of the citizenry.

Besides, they drew the attention of the government to opportunities in soil improvement, irrigation for all-year-round farming, waste to wealth and development of Imo Free Trade Zone for industrial cluster and export.

The group however commended the Governor for his achievements in Imo State and described what they have seen as evidence of a leader with sincerity of purpose to develop his State and people and by extension, the South East zone in general.

The Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Bar Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the State Expanded Executive Council and Apex APC leader in the State, Chief Tony Chukwu joined the Governor to receive the group.