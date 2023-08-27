KOGI at 32: Abejide assures people of better future

KOGI at 32: Abejide assures people of better future

Sunday, August 27, 2023 2:56 pm


Leke Abejide

Richard Elesho

The Governorship candidate of the African Democractic Congress, ADC, Hon. Leke Abejide has expressed the need to provide a leadership that will help resolve the state concerns.

Abejide disclosed this on Sunday in his message to the people of Kogi State on the 32nd anniversary of the state creation.

“I thank God for His infinite mercies and congratulate all Kogites for surviving the harrowing experience imposed on our people for many years now.

“I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Kogi to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together rescue the state from the hands of oppressors.

“I salute you for your perseverance in the past years of economic, social, security challenges and deadly starvation in our dear state. Your DRY SEASON IS OVER!

“I urge you to keep hope alive, do not despair, rescue mission is on the horizon. We shall do all our best to make things right again.

“On behalf of my family and our great party, ADC, I plead for your support in our quest to rescue Kogi State for a prosperous 2024 and beyond.”

