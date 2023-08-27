Kogi 2023: Fulani community endorse APC’s Ododo

Richard Elesho

Ahead of the November 2023 Governorship Poll in Kogi State, the Fulani community in the state has declared vote of confidence in Governor Yahaya Bello and total support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The leaders of the Fulani said they have embarked on door-to-door campaigns across all the Local Government Areas in the state to mobilise support for the APC candidate and the party.

Leader of the Fulani in the state, Dr Nuhu Jaililu made this known on Friday during a ceremony in Gegu Beki, Kogi Local Government Area.

He said over the years, the Governor has protected every resident in Kogi State, including the Fulani, saying the only way to pay him back is to vote for Ododo and APC in the November 11, 2023 election massively.

“The Governor has shown capacity to provide security and protection for everyone residing in Kogi State. What he doesn’t condone is criminality and we support him 100% on that. We will continue to be law abiding as well as support the Governor’s security policies.

“For someone who stood by those of us that are law abiding and contributing to the economy of the state, we will repay him with our votes on November 11 and Insha Allah, Ododo will be victorious. All of us across the twenty one Local Government Areas are united in supporting the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress”.

The Fulani leaders were earlier received by the Executive Chairman of Kogi Local Government Area, Hon Dauda Aliyu the Executive chairman Kogi LGA.

Hon. Dauda thanked them on behalf of the leadership of the party, urging them to continue to be law abiding and peaceful in their conduct.

He said Kogi State will continue to be home to everyone who believes in unity, peace and development.