FUTA Reacts to Protest by Students and Death of One of Its Students

The Federal University of Technology ,Akure ,FUTA mourns the sudden demise of one of our students , Ayomide Akeredolu, who died on Thursday August 24 , 2023 in the course of a sudden bout of illness.

From reports pieced together, Ayomide Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation even at the Health Centre failed with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead .

According to the doctor on duty , “The student was rushed to the Health Centre at about 8:50 pm on Thursday 24th August, 2023. He was brought in dead. Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive. He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure by the medical personnel on duty inside the University ambulance.”

Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad Development. The management joins them to mourn at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

May the Good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

However due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a protest on Friday August 25,2023 .

It is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student.

The Representatives of the students, at a meeting with Management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the Health Centre .

The Management in the course of the meeting directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter ,and satisfaction of the students .

Again we commiserate with the family of our beloved student and pray for comfort from the Lord.