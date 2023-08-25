32nd Anniversary: Governor Namadi Declares Monday Work-Free Day

32nd Anniversary: Governor Namadi Declares Monday Work-Free Day

Friday, August 25, 2023 8:54 am


Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa Governor, Maam Umar A. Namadi has declared Monday, August 28, 2023 as work-free day in commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila.

According to the statement, Governor Namadi congratulated the civil servants and entire people of the state on the occasion.

The statement further enjoined the people to pray for the state and the country at large while celebrating the day.

He advised public servants and the entire people of the state to utilize the one-day break in thanking the Almighty Allah for providing a conducive atmosphere for peaceful co-existence in Jigawa State.

He urged residents and people of Jigawa state to prayed for sound execution of the present administration’s policies, programmes and projects.

Our Correspondent reports that Jigawa state was carved out of the old Kano state on Tuesday August 27, 1991 by the then Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

 

