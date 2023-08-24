Four in Police Net For Stealing Seven Cows In Kano

*As Police Recover Four Motorcycles

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Four suspects are currently in detention at the Bompai Police headquarters in Kano, explaining how they stole seven cows.

Luck ran out of the suspected Cow thieves when a team of police men ntercepted a J5 Motor Vehicle conveying seven cows at Gwarzo, Gwarzo Local Government Area, Kano State, along Kano – Gwarzo Road.

Another team of police men at different locations within Nassarawa GRA, recovered four motorcycles and one bicycle.

Kano state Police Command spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a Stamement signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usuani Gumel, urged, “anybody who might have lost either of the properties to contact 08065727389 or 07033093437.”

SP Kiyawa further stated that: “The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the State that on 9th August, 2023, a team of Police detectives led by SP Aliyu Mohammed Auwal, Officer in Charge (O/C), Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) while on intelligence-led operations intercepted a J5 Motor Vehicle conveying seven cows at Gwarzo, Gwarzo LGA, Kano State, along Kano – Gwarzo Road.

“Four suspects were arrested and all confessed that the cows were stolen. Efforts to trace the owner(s) within the immediate neighbourhood proved abortive.

” Similarly, a team of Policemen led by SP Ansar Mu’azu Marafa, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nassarawa Division Kano while on routine surveillance patrol along Ahmadu Bello Way and Nassarawa GRA Kano between the 14th and 22nd of August, 2023 intercepted and recovered four Motorcycles and a Bicycle.

“Some were abandoned and others were suspected to have been stolen. Residents of the neighbouring areas were contacted and efforts to trace the owner(s) also proved abortive.

” It is on this note, that the Police in Kano State are inviting anybody who might have lost his/her properties of the above description, especially at Gwarzo and neighboring area for the cows or within Kano Metropolis for the Motorcycles and the Bicycle to come to the office of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bompai Police Headquarters Kano to establish proof of ownership or call the following GSM Numbers; 08065727389 or 07033093437.

“The police use the opportunity to thank the good people of the State for their usual support and cooperation. In case of emergencies, the State Police Command can be contacted through the following Phone Numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms;

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command.”