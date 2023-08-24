Female  students of Rivers University protest over robbery attack in hostels

*Commissioner of Police directs adequate security on campus

*Releases emergency numbers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Female students Of Rivers State University Port Harcourt staged today staged peaceful protests over armed robbery attacks in hostels. In Hostel D gunmen robbed them of their valuables, harming and sexually assaulting some them.

The female students took to the streets and various routes on campus of the University in protest following a shocking attack on Female Hostel D last night.

According to the female students, “Armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons, the criminals raided the hostel, terrorizing us and stealing valuable items like laptops, Jewelery, phones and monies. Some of us were sexually assaulted at gunpoint while some were injured. This is not the first time.”

Disturbed by the audacious and alarming breach of security on campus, the student body has demanded that the university authorities take immediate action to investigate the incident and apprehend the culprits. The students believe that the university must prioritize the safety and well-being of its students and ensure that such acts of violence do not occur again.

Students participating in the protest expressed their outrage and concern over the lack of security measures in place to protect them. They called on the university administration to address the severe lapses in security that allowed armed individuals to gain access to the premises, especially hostels and carry out such reprehensible acts.

As the protests continued, the students remain resolute in their demands for justice and a safer environment. They are urging the university authorities to promptly address the security lapses to prevent any further occurrence of such distressing incidents in the future.

Other reports claim that some of the traumatized female students overheard the armed men threatened that they would Come Back For Hostel C.

At the time of filing this report, neither the University authorities and the Rivers State Police Command have reacted on the incident.

Meanwhike, the Police Commissioner, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has directed that adequate security be provided on campus immediately.

The directives of CP Emeka is contained in a press statement signed by SP Grace Iringe-Koko the Rivers Police Command Public Relations Officer PPRO.

“CP Emeka directed the Deputy Commissioner DC Operations Area Commander, Port Harcourt, and the Divisional Police Officer,DPO Nkpolu to provide adequate security on the campus.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, has called for vigilance and urged students, parents, and the school management to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers for reporting suspicious activities: 08032003514 and 08098880134.

In early hours of today, August 24, female students staged a peaceful protest against the attack on female hotel D robbing them of their valuables and sexually assaulting some them.