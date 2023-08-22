Yemi Alade involved in car crash in Spain

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 3:21 pm


By Nehru Odeh 
Popular singer Yemi Alade survived a car accident on Thursday 17 August in Spain. Thanking God for sparing her life, the musician took to her Instagram page to disclose that the accident happened on Thursday, adding that she only lost a finger nail.
Alade also said she was treated for a ‘minor medical emergency’ for exhaustion as she returned to work, performing seven hours after the accident.
She wrote: “On the 17th of August, we were in a car crash, somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain at 12:06(noon)
“Also experienced a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day and somehow, I ended up at the “after party”🤯🤭💃(leave me o. my mind needed positive vibrations)
“Life is for the living… I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said NO! THE blood of Jesus spoke for us.
“I only lost a nail, it all happened suddenly. Nothing is too sudden or complicated for God. His Grace is more than sufficient.”

