Tuberculosis Testing Week: Kano Govt. Screens Over 41, 000 Persons

* Places 238 Patients on Treatment

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Over 41, 056 persons were screened of Tuberculosis, with 238 people placed on treatment during the Tuberculosis testing week. This is apart from 305 persons, including 44 children already on Tuberculosis prevention treatment before the testing exercise.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, the activities during the Tuberculosis testing week ranged from, “general TB screening in all our health facilities, community outreaches, sensitization, TB screening in all special institution such as tertiary institutions, correctional centers, nutrition, pediatric and children welfare clinics, Islamiyya and Tsangaya schools among others.”

Dr. Labaran Yusuf mentioned some of the symptoms of Tuberculosis to include cough of two weeks or more, night sweat and fever, adding that diagnosis and treatment is free.

Dr. Labaran Yusuf who stated this during the wrap-up of the National TB testing week 2023, expressed satisfaction over the success of the programme.

According to him, the eight days activities was organized with various Tuberculosis intervention by the Kano state government through