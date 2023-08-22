NDDC appoints new Director,Corporate Affairs

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has appointed former staff of Dr. Pius Ughakpoteni, as its new Director of Corporate affairs.

Ughakpoteni’s appointment followed the exit of the immediate past director of corporate affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosade, who retired along with 12 other directors in the commission, in compliance with the federal government’s eight years retirement policy for directors in accordance with PSR 020909.

Until his appointment, the new director of corporate affairs, was the director in-charge of New Media, an office he assumed in October 2022 after serving for seven months as director of NDDC liaison office in Abuja.

Following Ughakpoteni’s appointment, which took immediate effect, the New Media Department of the commission has been merged with the Corporate Affairs Directorate.

Born on June 26, 1964 in Eruemukohwarien, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, the NDDC’s new director of Corporate Affairs started his academic career in St Paul’s Primary School, Ughelli, from where he moved on to the Government College, Ughelli.