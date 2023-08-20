In search of sponsors who mock Emir of Kano, Police arrest three more

Maduabuch Nmeribeh/Kano

Police in Kano are currently in search of those who sponsored the booing of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, during the re-commissioning of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital, named after his grand mother.

A Statement released by the Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that three more suspects are with the police, after the arrest of six through video footage.

The statement captioned: “ARREST OF GOVERNMENT PRESSURE GROUP SUSPECTS AND INSTIGATORS TO BREACH OF THE PEACE IN KANO,” stated that, “manhunt for sponsors and more accomplices is being intensified.”

CP Gumel said: “You recall that on 13th August 2023 at about 1200hrs, during the State function event of the Re-Commissioning of Hasiya Bayero Pediatrics Hospital Kano held at Kofar Kudu Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, some yet to be identified intruders stormed the venue chanting ‘New Governor, New Emir,’ and other associated provocative slogans that sparked security uncertainty around the Emirate Council and particularly His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, CFR, who was also present at the occasion on the special invitation of Kano State Government.

“On receipt of the report of this embarrassing situation, I the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command dispatched Police Tactical Units of the command to identify and arrest the perpetrators including their sponsors.

“Investigation supported by the use of Technical Equipment so far led to the arrest of three suspects. They are; Abdulrazak Usman Sarki, ‘m’, 36 years old of Disu Quarters, Gwale LGA, Fatihu Muktar Faruk, ‘m’, 35 years old of Emir’s Palace Kano and Usman Baba Attah, ’m’, 25 years old of Kabara Quarters, Kano Municipal, LGA. Meanwhile, discrete investigation is progressing with view to apprehend other accomplices.

“It is on this note that I the Commissioner of Police warns that henceforth members of the public should always bear in mind that Traditional Institutions are respected and sacred. Whoever tries or is attempting to sponsor in any way its ridicule will be arrested, investigated and made to face the wrath of the law no matter how highly placed. Furthermore, this Police Command will not in any way relent in its commitment to ensuring security, safety, peace and stability being put in place for the good people of the State.

“Finally, the Police Command wish to appreciate the good people of Kano State for their continuous support and cooperation and urged all to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across with to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contacts numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms;

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command.’

Our Correspondent had reported that six persons were identified by the police as part of the protesting crowd who constituted public disturbances during the re-commissioning of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital, located near the Palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Sunday.

The group of persons had organized themselves in a disturbing manner, chanting provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, who attended the programme.

During a Special Pressing Conference hosted by the leadership of Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano, at the Press Centre, to mark his 100 days as the Chief Sheriff of Kano, CP Gumel revealed that already six persons have been identified by the police over the incident.

According to him, the police used technology to identify those involved, adding that more people will still be tracked down, including their sponsors.

The police boss added that, “those group of people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own, and they must have been sponsored by somebody or group of persons.

“Six persons have been identified. We used technology to track down. We are still analyzing the video footage, and we are making efforts to arrest all those involved. We are also making efforts to get the sponsors.

“Traditional institution is a respectable institution, anybody who mess around with the traditional institution is an enemy of the police.”