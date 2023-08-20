Governor Radda Vows To Tackle Humanitarian Crisis

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed his commitment to tackle humanitarian crisis in the state.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed: “As the United Nations declares today, the 19th of August, as World Humanitarian Day, a campaign that embodies an unyielding resolve to serve communities regardless of their circumstances, Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, underscores his dedication to addressing humanitarian crises within the state.

“This year’s World Humanitarian Day campaign marks a significant milestone – the twentieth anniversary of the attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq. It serves as a reminder of the enduring commitment of humanitarians worldwide to safeguard and improve lives, irrespective of challenges faced, and reinforces the principle that their mission knows no bounds, personifying the hashtag #NoMatterWhat.

“Governor Radda recognizes the pivotal role humanitarians play in saving and protecting lives, as well as providing fundamental necessities for survival. These dedicated individuals stand shoulder to shoulder with the communities they serve, igniting a spark of hope even in the bleakest of circumstances.”

Governor Radda said:”On this day, we gather to honor and celebrate humanitarians across the globe who relentlessly strive to address the escalating global needs. They brave danger and adversity, entering disaster-stricken zones and confronting conflict head-on, all in the quest to rescue and safeguard those most in need.”

“Governor Radda’s administration is committed to adopting a proactive approach in tackling humanitarian crises within Katsina State.

” With an unwavering focus on collaboration and empathy, the state government aims to work alongside humanitarian partners to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the assistance they require to rebuild their lives and communities.

“Worrld Humanitarian Day, we are reminded that the challenges faced by communities, no matter their location, should never impede our collective efforts to provide assistance, protection, and hope.

” Governor Radda stands firmly behind the global humanitarian community, pledging to work diligently to alleviate the impact of crises and advance the welfare of the people of Katsina State,” the statement added.