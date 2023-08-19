Vigilante men parade three suspected Motorcycle thieves in Agbor, Delta State

*Recover a locally-made pistol

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Ewuru Community Vigilante in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, recently paraded three suspected motorcycle thieves who gave their names as Efosa Osameghen, Osasu, and Amaechi Nwabuzor.

The suspect, Mr. Efosa Osameghen, aged 24 from Agbor-Nta Community, who was first apprehended, confessed to the crime, naming Osasu and Amaechi Nwabuzor as accomplices.

According online reports credited to Ika Weekly, an Agbor based tabloid,

Mr. Osameghen further disclosed that they stole the motorcycle from where it was packed in the bush and sold it, saying that stealing of motorcycle is their business.

During a further search, a bowl of charms was discovered in Osameghen’s room which he confessed was used for their operations.

Osasu and Amaechi Nwabuzor did not deny their involvement in the crime.

Also recovered from Amaechi Nwabuzor in his residence was a locally made gun.

Some residents who spoke on condition of anonymity frowned at the way the police was handling the investigation stating that the criminals do not deserve to live upon the discovery of a locally made gun with which they may have use in wasti many innocent lives.

They further said that they have lost hope in the Police as the hoodlums will soon return home to continue their criminal activities.

Osameghen, Osasu, and Nwabuzor narrowly escaped jungle justice as over three persons who were suspected to have stolen motorcycles about one month ago were set ablaze.

The suspects were later handed over to the Police Agbor Division for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Our Correspondent reports that because motorcycle is the popular means of transportation in both Ika North-East and Ika South local government areas and it is of very high demand.Robbers stealing Motorcycles are on the rise.

The Delta State Police Command was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.