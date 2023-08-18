Breaking: Tragedy as Wizkid loses mum

Popular singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better know as Wizkid has lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Balogun, who was very close to Wizkid and whose love and support for him he sang about in his music, died around 1.30am on Friday 18 August

Confirming the incident, Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

This is indeed a big blow to Wizkid not just because mother and son shared a very tight bond but also due to the unwavering support she provided him on his career journey.

Her presence at Wizkid’s performances was well known and documented. It wasn’t just that of a mother it embodied a show of strong support and unyielding allegiance to her son’s career.

This devastating news is coming months after the singer’s mum, who appeared hale and hearty, attended an event where veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) performed.

The late Balogun was mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.