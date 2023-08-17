Kogi governorship election: SDP announces campaign council

Thursday, August 17, 2023 12:09 pm


Faruk Adejoh-Audu

Richard Elesho

With less than three months to the 11 November Kogi state governorship election, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has announced the composition of the top hierarchy of its campaign Council.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu, spokesman of the council, made this known in a statement early this week.

The Campaign Council is made up of top- rate technocrats, seasoned professionals and sassy politicians. Col Suleiman Babanawa (Rtd) and Hon. Peter Mises will serve as state chairman and co-chairman, respectively, while Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin is the state Director-general.

Other members of the council include Adejoh-Audu as Director Communication/ Spokesman and Pastor Dayo Thomas as Deputy spokesman. The list also includes 13 persons who will serve as Zonal officials and in other capacities.

“Further announcements and details of other key functionaries of the campaign shall be released in due course.” Adejoh-Audu added.

Other parties are yet to compose their state-based campaign councils.

