Jigawa Exco Approves N44. 7 Billion Supplementary Budget

Thursday, August 17, 2023 9:25 am


Gov Umar Namadi

 

Jigawa Exco’s N44. 7 Billion Supplementary Budget

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Duste

The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the sum of N44. 7 billion as 2023 supplementary budget, to enable government complete developmental projects across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planing, Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa, shortly after the state Executive Council meeting.

Gantsa who was in company of the Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Hon Sagir Musa, said, the ministry of Works and Transport will be allocated N13 billion, while N3 billion each will to Health and Education sectors respectively.

He added that the balance will be used for other services beneficial to the people of the state.

According to him, the supplementary Budget was necessary because of the increase in revenue expenses due to removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the state also received the sum of N7 billion as first trench from Federal Government N21 billion special grant from infrastructures approved to each of the 36 states and Abuja.

He pointed out that, this is the “second supplementary Budget for the state within a span of five months with 13 billion earlier approved in March and will be used to fund damaged drainages and bridges and other essentials services across the state.”

Also speaking, Commissioner of Information, Youth Sport and Culture, said the Council considered and approved over N192 million for extension of drainages in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

 

