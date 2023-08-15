Wanted Persons: Update On Investigation, Suspects

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 6:30 pm


The Nigeria Police Force hereby today provided an update on the ongoing investigation regarding the recent declaration of the duo of Ndiana Abasi Idongesit Udom  and Peace Ekom Robert wanted on July 22nd, 2023, in the media and through our official social media platforms.

Ndiana Udom has since come forward and cooperated with the police investigators. After thorough questioning and investigation, Mr. Ndiana Udom has been cleared and exonerated in the said matter under investigation. The Police appreciate his cooperation and commend his commitment in this regard and look forward to further cooperation if required in the course of the said investigations.

The Police went further: “In that wise, it is pertinent to state that the investigation remains active, and our efforts to bring the main suspect, Peace Ekom Robert, who is still at large, to justice, have been intensified. We urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward and assist the police in this matter.

The Nigeria Police is committed to embracing modern and rule-of-law-compliant means of investigating cases so as to have fairness and maintain justice in all ramifications. We therefore wish to appreciate the support and cooperation of the public as we work together to maintain peace, unity, and progress, and uphold the rule of law in Nigeria.”

 

