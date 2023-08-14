Why Uriel was evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

By Nehru Odeh

Uriel has been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show. Uriel, who never had a smooth ride throughout the time she spent in the house was sent packing during the live eviction show on Sunday 13 August 2023.

The Jury which was made up of former housemates Teddy A, Diana and Laycon had to pick between Uriel and Seyi, the two housemates who had the least number of votes.

Uriel’s eviction did not come as a surprise. She was so infatuated with Neo Energy that she lost focus. Uriel was head over heels in love with Neo who never responded to her love advances.

Uriel never hid her infatuations. There was a time she confided in CeeC and Frodd that she felt lost in the reality show.

“I don’t even know who I am again. I’m lost,” she lamented.

Uriel tried everything she could to get Neo’s attention but failed. Ilebaye even tried to make her summon the courage to open up to Neo but she couldn’t.

Though beautiful and naturally endowed she was notorious for wearing skimping and revealing clothes throughout her stay in the house. That alienated the fans because it gave them the impression that she was not a serious contestant in the house. And that was the reason she lost out.