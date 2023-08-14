Memaiyeton Comments APC National Chairman For Appointing Muhammad Garba Chief Of Staff

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Veteran journalist and pioneer Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Council, Prince Ajayi Memaiyeton, has commended former Governor of Kano state and National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his choice of the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in Kano state, Malam Muhammad Garba, as his Chief of Statf.

Prince Ajayi, a former Managing Director of Triumph Publishing Company, said Malam Garba’s emergence as Ganduje’s Chief of Statf will further brighten the new National Chairman’s chances of taking APC to greater heights.

“I am pleased with the appointment of Malam Muhammad Garba as Chief of Statf to National Chairman of the ruling party; because Malam Garba’s ingenuity in media and public relations management will give Ganduje an edge towards leading APC to greater heights.

“There is no doubt that Malam Garba has enough experience and the needed expsoure to support the National Chairman in performing his duties diligently.

” Having served Ganduje as a Chief Press Secretary when he was Deputy Goveneor; and having served in Ganduje’s administration as Commissioner for Information for eight years, they have become used to each other; and I believe Ganduje will feel free and confident to carry out his duties with Malam Muhammad Garba by his side.”

Prince Ajayi, a Public Relations expert and media guru, dismissed those critizing the emergence of Ganduje as APC National Chairman, describing him as a detribilaized leader who has enough political stamina to lead and unite the ruling APC.

” Ganduje is an exceptional leader and detribalized Nigerian who can reach out to political leaders across the six geo-political zones. He has the stamina and the charisma to unite and lead the ruling party, if given a free hand by the presidency and other party bigwigs.

“I can see Ganduje uniting APC. I can see him bringing progress to the party. I can see him wooing back old members who left the party disgruntled. I can see him building a stronger and formidable ruling party.

“Indeed, the APC made the right choice by picking Ganduje as the National Chairman. He is a leader with listening ears; and he has the ability of calming frayed nerves,” he said.

However, Malam Garba’s appointment was greeted with jubilation among journalists and members of Kano NUJ Council, who wished him well in his new assignment.

A seasoned journalist who rose to the position of Editor in the state-owned Triumph newspapers, Malam Garba has held various positions within and outside the media circle.

He has also garnered enough experiences in politics, administration, humanities having served as Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs for eight years.

Malam Muhammad Garba was two-term Chairman of NUJ, Kano state chapter; two-term National Vice President NUJ (North-West); two-term National President NUJ; two-term President, Federation of African Joirnlaiiats (FAJ).

He has also served as Chief Press Secretary to a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives and also served in the same capacity during Ganduje’s first tenure as Deputy Governor.