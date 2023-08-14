Kano Information Commissioner Tasks DPEs On Dedication To Duty, Professionalism

Kano Information Commissioner Tasks DPEs On Dedication To Duty, Professionalism

Monday, August 14, 2023 10:39 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, has tasked Directors of Public Enlightenment (DPEs) on the need to embrace professionalism and remain dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

Dantiye gave the task during an interactive session with DPEs across ministries, agencies, departments and parastatals in the state.

Dantiye said, “the purpose of this meeting is to ginger up the directors and commend them for their resilience and dedication towards propagating government policies and programmes at their various stations.”

The Commissioner further stated that, “Kano State government under the able leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is working out modalities to embark on training and retraining of media practitioners in the state with a view to boost their moral as well as prepare them to stand the test of time.”

He further explained that, “the present administration is committed and determined to improve the living standard of workers at all levels with a view to making them more effective and productive in discharging their duties.”

In his remarks, the Director of Information of the ministry, Alhaji Inuwa Idris Yakasai said, “the meeting is a family affair; and it is an avenue to also explore and express our minds for better synergy while discharging our duties.”

