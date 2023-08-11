Ekwunife hails Southeast governors’ resolve to tackle region’s challenges

Ekwunife hails Southeast governors’ resolve to tackle region’s challenges

Friday, August 11, 2023 9:48 am


The Director General of Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife has commended the five Governors of the Southeast region for their unity and commitment towards solving the challenges facing the region.

The Director General of Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife and five Governors of the Southeast region

The Director General of Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife has commended the five Governors of the Southeast region for their unity and commitment towards solving the challenges facing the region.

Iyom Senator Ekwunife spoke to the media at the end of the meeting of the forum which held in Enugu on Thursday, 10th August, 2023.

According to her, “I must commend our five governors of the Southeast. There is renewed sense of urgency and commitment in tackling many of the challenges facing the region. It is also noteworthy that despite their very hectic schedules, the five Governors personally attended today’s meeting of the Southeast Governors Forum and participated actively, with far reaching decisions made as was read out in the communique”.

Continuing, the DG of SEGF thanked Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo state and Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum for his leadership of the forum.

“From what we have witnessed so far, the SEGF under the Chairmanship of Senator Hope Uzodinma will signal a steep-change in the socio-economic fortunes of the Southeast. He is a man of ideas, courage and teamwork.

“All the 5 governors are working together to find lasting solutions to the security and economic problems of the region. Our people say that ‘Igwebuike’, and ‘Njikoka’.

“The Governors can only solve the problems of the region if they work together and that they are already doing. This is in the overall interest of the people of our region”, Iyom Senator Ekwunife concluded.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Uzodimma bans all non authorized levy collection taskforces in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Impeachment: Shaibu denies report of defection to APC, insists he will sink, swim with Obaseki
    4 hours ago

    Amina Mohammed, Suleiman, Banda, others to Headline Africa Social Impact Summit 2023
    4 hours ago

    Insecurity in South East: Perpetrators, sponsors are criminals, say Governors
    5 hours ago

    N1.6b debt: AMCON files against against three Directors of Integral Petrochemical Limited
    6 hours ago

    Lunch with former governor Olunloyo
    6 hours ago

    Group alerts on smear campaign against OSSAP-SDGs, Orelope-Adefulire
    17 hours ago

    Obaseki/Shaibu impasse: APC not a rehabilitation center for distressed politicians – Oshiomhole