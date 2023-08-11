Ekwunife hails Southeast governors’ resolve to tackle region’s challenges

The Director General of Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife has commended the five Governors of the Southeast region for their unity and commitment towards solving the challenges facing the region.

Iyom Senator Ekwunife spoke to the media at the end of the meeting of the forum which held in Enugu on Thursday, 10th August, 2023.

According to her, “I must commend our five governors of the Southeast. There is renewed sense of urgency and commitment in tackling many of the challenges facing the region. It is also noteworthy that despite their very hectic schedules, the five Governors personally attended today’s meeting of the Southeast Governors Forum and participated actively, with far reaching decisions made as was read out in the communique”.

Continuing, the DG of SEGF thanked Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo state and Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum for his leadership of the forum.

“From what we have witnessed so far, the SEGF under the Chairmanship of Senator Hope Uzodinma will signal a steep-change in the socio-economic fortunes of the Southeast. He is a man of ideas, courage and teamwork.

“All the 5 governors are working together to find lasting solutions to the security and economic problems of the region. Our people say that ‘Igwebuike’, and ‘Njikoka’.

“The Governors can only solve the problems of the region if they work together and that they are already doing. This is in the overall interest of the people of our region”, Iyom Senator Ekwunife concluded.