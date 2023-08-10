Impeachment Saga: Shaibu’s action condemnable, won’t go without consequences – Edo Exco

By Jethro Ibileke

The deputy governor of Edo state, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has been condemned by members of the State Executive Council, for instituting a law suit against his boss and Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over suspicion of plans to impeach him.

The members express the condemnation at the state Exco meeting on Wednesday.

State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare who said that the Exco was saddened by the action of the deputy governor, warning that Shaibu’s action will attract consequences.

According to him, “Exco has condemned in very strong terms the position that our deputy governor has taken by taking the state governor, house of assembly and others to court over his impeachment claim, which was not a thing before he went to court.

“Exco condemned it and is saddened by the way this has happened and we all expressed our disappointment on what is going on.

“I think Edo people should have the right to understand that what is happening is abnormal, we do not condone it, it is not acceptable to us but then, he is an individual.”

When asked if the Council made any attempt to reconcile the deputy governor and his principal, the Nehikhare noted that what Shaibu did amounts to breaching the oath of allegiance and secrecy he took.

“What he did is a breach of trust; a breach of the oath he swore to. Some of the things that are contained, some of the documents he put in the public space, are sensitive government documents and are what he swore to keep as secret.

“He breached what he swore to protect which is the truth, and there are consequences when that happens. But as politicians, we always look for a way to resolve these issues because we want everybody to always come and be together as politicians. But what he has done is a breach of trust. Again, as politicians, we never shut the door,” Nehikhare added.

Sent from my phone