Hunter shot dead while searching for kidnappers in Edo

Thursday, August 10, 2023 7:21 pm


The victim, Sura Abanta

By Jethro Ibileke

Suspected kidnapers have reportedly shot dead a hunter, Suru Abanta, otherwise known as Odonkoro, in Edo state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Ufa area of Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government of the state.

It was gathered that the victim met hid death while he and his colleagues and members of the local vigilante group were combing the large stretch of forest around Igarra and neighbouring communities in search of some kidnapers and to rescue their victims.

There has been a resurgence of kidnapping in the area with the recent incident being the kidnapping of five people within two days, along Farm Road in Igarra. One of them was later released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

A member of the vigilante group who witnessed the killing who narrated the incident, but pleaded not to be named, said that the suspected kidnappers sighted them first and opened fire, killing his colleague instantly.

“We divided ourselves into two groups and went in different directions but unknown to us, the kidnappers had sighted us so while we were trying to take position.

“They shot him and they were trying to round us up but our colleagues who heard the gunshot started running to our direction and that was how the kidnappers ran away in panic.

“We later got to their camp where we saw some items including a phone without battery, sim card and other cooked and raw food.”

Meanwhile, a suspected kidnapper who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, has been arrested by members of vigilante in the locality.

The anonymous witness confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

“The man disguised as if he was waiting for a commercial vehicle along the Igarra–Ibillo road, where he was caught and he has been handed over to the police,” he added.

